Heated Rivalry: Season Two; Series Creator Talks About the Future of the HBO Max Hockey Drama

Heated Rivalry has wrapped its first season, and now viewers are getting teased about what is ahead for the hockey romance series.

Hudson Williamsan, Connor Storrie, François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova star in the HBO Max series, which follows the romance between rival hockey players Shane and Ilya.

Creator Jacob Tierney spoke about the series in an interview with Deadline, and he teased the following about season two of Heated Rivalry:

“It’s all gonna be underwater. It takes place in the lost city of Atlantis—no, listen, Season 2 will be based around The Long Game. I don’t have details. I have not started writing, so I’m not just trying to be evasive. I genuinely don’t know yet. I’m so lucky to have a whole world of books here to grab things from, to use, to add color, to add context, to add story. I can tell you I’m really excited to get back to writing. I’m excited to get back into this world with them, and I’m looking forward to it. I guess, here’s what I can say too, is that Heated Rivalry will always be centered around Shane and Ilya, this show. But we have a whole universe here, and so there’s loads of other things that we’re thinking about and that we’re gonna explore and that we’re gonna start to take more seriously now that we know that there’s an audience for it. And that’s pretty exciting, so I’m looking forward to really digging into this world.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. The series will return in 2027.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?