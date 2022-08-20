And Just Like That: Season Two; John Corbett Joins Sex and the City Sequel Series on HBO Max

John Corbett is returning to the world of Carrie Bradshaw. HBO Max viewers will see his Aidan Shaw character pop up during season two of And Just Like That, the sequel series to Sex and the City.

Deadline revealed that “Corbett is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season of the Sex and the City followup, reprising his role as the likable furniture maker.” In the original show, Corbett portrayed Carrie Bradshaw’s boyfriend and later fiancé seasons three and four. His character appeared later in the series and in the second reunion movie where it was revealed that Aidan was married with children.

Corbett first teased his involvement with the sequel series before the show’s launch, but Aidan did not appear in the first season.

The HBO Max series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as they adjust to life in their 50s. Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, and Chris Noth also reprised their roles from the original show in the first season. Sara Ramirez and Sarita Choudhury play new characters.

A premiere date for And Just Like That season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Corbett to this HBO Max series?