Sex and the City: HBO Max Revival in the Works (Report)

Sex and the City may soon be back on the small screen. HBO is looking to reboot the popular series, which spawned two feature films, for HBO Max. If the reboot happens, it would likely be a limited series featuring the return of some of the original cast. Right now, it looks like Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis would return to the series, which focused on the life of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends as they lived their lives in New York City.

Kim Cattrall is not likely to appear, per Deadline. She most recently appeared on Filthy Rich on FOX. That series was canceled after one season, and it aired its final episode earlier this month.

Sex and the City aired 94 episodes over six seasons on HBO before it moved to the big screen.

This is not the only reboot in the planning stages for HBO Max. It was reported recently that a reboot of True Blood is in the works as well.

