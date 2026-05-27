Irish Blood: Season Two; First Photos Released as Production Begins

Irish Blood has started production on its second season. Acorn TV renewed the Alicia Silverstone drama series in September for another six-episode season. The first photos for season two have also been released.

Jason O’Mara, Wendy Crewson, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd, and Leonardo Taiwo also star in the series, which follows a woman as she visits Ireland to reunite with her father to find out why he abandoned her and her mother when she was a child.

Acorn TV shared the following about season two:

“Irish Blood season two finds Fiona still reeling from the repercussions of her estranged father Declan’s (Jason O’Mara’s) death, while extricating her mother Mary (Wendy Crewson) from peril at the hands of grifter Callum Deasy (Stuart Graham). As Mary, Fiona and Róisín (Ruth Codd) continue to follow the breadcrumb trail of clues left in Declan’s briefcase, they are swept up in a crime-solving adventure across Ireland.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Acorn TV series? Do you plan to watch its second season?