Irish Blood: Acorn TV Orders Murder Mystery Drama Starring Alicia Silverstone

Irish Blood is headed to Acorn TV. The streaming service has ordered the new murder mystery series starring Alicia Silverstone, which is currently filming on location in Ireland. Six episodes are being produced for the series.

Wendy Crewson, Jason O’Mara, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd, and Leonardo Taiwo also star as series regulars in the drama, which follows a woman on a journey to discover what happened to her father.

Acorn TV revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Irish Blood, a six-part murder mystery, focuses on Fiona (Silverstone), whose path in life is earmarked by her father, Declan, who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday. After years of channelling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn’t know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life – was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew.”

Silverstone said the following about the upcoming series:

“Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after traveling abroad unexpectedly. I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humor and suspense my character experiences.”

Rob Fox, Executive Vice President, Production, at AMC Networks also spoke about the series. He said, “Acorn TV is known for its vast range of compelling mysteries and audiences will not be disappointed by this modern, witty, smart drama that will keep them guessing until the final minute. We’re elated to have Alicia on board, her depth and charm add a new layer to ‘Fiona’ in this stunning journey from Aaron, Christina, Mike and John.”

The premiere date for Irish Blood will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Acorn TV when it arrives?