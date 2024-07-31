Harry Wild: Season Four Renewal Set for Jane Seymour Mystery Series on Acorn TV

Harry Wild is staying on the case. The mystery series has been renewed for a fourth season by Acorn TV. The announcement comes as production begins on the new season. Season three was released in May.

Starring Jane Seymour, Rohan Need, Kevin Ryan, Amy Huberman, Samantha Mumba, Paul Tylak, and Rose O’Neill, the series follows the cases of literature professor turned private investigator Harriet “Harry” Wild (Seymour). Season four will pick up things a year after the events of season three.

Acorn TV revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streaming service specializing in international mystery, dramas and comedies, today announced the renewal of Harry Wild for a fourth season. Star and executive producer Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, B Positive) will reprise her role as Harry Wild, the titular amateur detective in the Irish mystery series that was a breakout success for Acorn TV in its first season and has maintained its status as a top performer for the platform in its second and third seasons. Production has just begun in Dublin, Ireland. “We’re thrilled to be kicking off production on a fourth season of Harry Wild with our fantastic cast and crew in Ireland,” said Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises. “With this series, the delightful Jane Seymour has become a beloved member of the Acorn TV family, we can’t wait to see what Harry has up her sleeve this season and what mysteries she will solve in her own unique way.” Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper). Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild child turned nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery, a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more. Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad. Also reprising their roles are Samantha Mumba (The Time Machine, Evolution), as Fergus’ mother Paula Kenny, and Paul Tylak (Kin) as Glenn Talbot. Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces alongside ZDF. Season Four is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, directed by Robin Quinn, and executive produced by Logan, Spain, Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, David McLoughlin, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer. Frank Seyberth and Claus Wunn executive produce for ZDF.”

The premiere date for season four of Harry Wild will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AcornTV series? Do you plan to watch season four?