Whitstable Pearl: Season Three Renewal Set for British Crime Drama on Acorn

Whitstable Pearl is returning for a third season. Acorn TV has renewed the British crime drama based on the mystery novels by Julie Wassmer. Season two was released in November 2022 on the streaming service.

Starring Kerry Godliman, Frances Barber, Rohan Nedd, Robert Webb, and Emily Head, the series follows a private detective and single mother of a grown son, Pearl Nolan (Godliman). She and her widowed mother (Barber) run the Whitstable Pearl, a seafood restaurant in their coastal town. After a friend dies under suspicious circumstances, Pearl butts heads with the new detective in town, gruff Mike McGuire (Charles).

Deadline revealed the following about season three of the Acorn series:

In Season 3 of the show from Crime producer Buccaneer, Godliman returns to build her private detective business, finding herself involved in more diverse investigations, including reopening an infamous local cold case and the death of a famous food critic. She’s aided and abetted by her outspoken, feisty mum Dolly and still going strong with boyfriend Tom, but it’s navigating her complex relationship with DCI Mike McGuire that still proves Pearl’s most challenging case.

Author Wassamer said the following about the renewal:

“I’m thrilled that Whitstable Pearl will be returning for a third season, as are those all around the world who have taken this series to their hearts – together with its magical setting.”

The premiere date for season three of Whitstable Pearl will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you seen this Acorn TV series? Will you watch season three when it arrives?