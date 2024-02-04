A Classic Spy: Netflix Reveals New Comedy Series Title and Additional Casting

A Classic Spy has revealed the rest of its cast. The upcoming comedy from Mike Schur and starring Ted Danson, which was untitled until now, has added 13 to its cast.

Netflix has revealed that Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Eugene Cordero, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, and Jama Williamson are joining Danson. In the series, he plays a retired man who finds a new lease on life when he becomes a spy.

In a press release, Netflix revealed more about the series and the roles the additions will play.

Charles (Ted Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, A Classic Spy is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar(R) nominee for Best Documentary feature. New Cast Include: Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Licorice Pizza, Red One) plays EMILY, a married mother of three boys who has to adjust when her father Charles (Danson) makes a surprising late-life career move and becomes an undercover detective. Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn 99, Twisted Metal, Encanto) plays DIDI, the all-seeing, all-knowing managing director of the Pacific View Retirement Residence in San Francisco. Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Chicago Med, Four Dads, Dave) plays JULIE, a San Francisco-based private investigator, Julie hires Charles to be her mole and pretends to be his daughter to maintain the ruse at the retirement home. Two time Tony nominee Stephen Mckinley Henderson (Fences, Dune) plays CALBERT, a transplant from Washington, D.C., Calbert is the stoic eyes and ears of the Pacific View community. Two time Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers (All In The Family, Gilmore Girls, Still Standing) plays VIRGINIA, the vivacious life of the party, Virginia immediately takes a shine to Charles. Eugene Cordero (Loki, Easter Sunday, The Good Place) plays JOEL, Emily’s husband, a supportive and exceedingly competent 10th grade science teacher. Academy Award nominee Margaret Avery (The Color Purple, Being Mary Jane) plays FLORENCE Virginia’s sweet best friend, Florence loves poetry and the Golden State Warriors in equal measure. John Getz (Transparent, Grace and Frankie, Social Network) plays ELLIOTT, Pacific View’s resident lothario. Elliott immediately feels threatened by all the attention Charles gets when he moves in. Four time Emmy nominee Susan Ruttan (L.A. Law, Sprung, Mom) plays GLADYS, a glamorous former costume designer from New York, Gladys lives next door to Charles at Pacific View. Lori Tan Chinn (Joy Ride, Kung Fu Panda 4, Jentry Chau Vs. The Underworld) plays SUSAN, the President of the Pacific View resident council, which she rules with an iron fist. Clyde Kusatsu (Young Rock, Never Have I Ever) plays GRANT, a Princeton grad at Pacific View, who is deeply concerned with you knowing he is a Princeton grad. Marc Evan Jackson (Lessons In Chemistry, The Good Place, Brooklyn 99, Dead To Me) plays Evan, the client who hires Julie to investigate the theft of his mother’s necklace. Jama Williamson (American Rust, A Good Place, Single Parents) plays Beatrice, the Pacific View Activities Director, Beatrice has never had a bad day in her life.

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

