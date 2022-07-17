Black Mirror: Season Six; Casting Revealed for Netflix Anthology Series

Black Mirror has announced its cast for season six of the anthology series. Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan are set to appear in the episodes coming to Netflix, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Black Mirror aired its three-episode fifth season in 2019. More episodes are planned for season six, but it isn’t yet known how many episodes will air. However, it was revealed that these cast additions will appear in the first three episodes of season six.

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ are behind the new episodes. A premiere date for Black Mirror season six will be announced by Netflix later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Black Mirror on Netflix?