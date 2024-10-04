Trivial Pursuit: Season One Ratings

The Trivial Pursuit board game has existed for over 40 years and is still very popular today. Will that popularity translate to big ratings for the latest television incarnation of the game on The CW? Will this third TV incarnation of Trivial Pursuit be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show based on the popular board game first published in 1981, the Trivial Pursuit series is hosted by LeVar Burton. The gameplay occurs on a giant version of the iconic Trivial Pursuit game board as contestants answer trivia questions to win wedges and points. In the first round of each game, three contestants accrue points by answering questions from the six Trivial Pursuit categories — Entertainment, Geography, Sports & Leisure, Science & Nature, History, and Art & Literature. At the end of the first round, the top two players move on to the next round. The contestant with the most points at the end of round two moves on to the Final Pursuit round and has a chance to win $20,000.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

As of October 5, 2024, Trivial Pursuit has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

