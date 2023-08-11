Network: The CW, The Roku Channel

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 10, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Akbar Gbajabiamila (host)

TV show description:

A reality competition series, the Fight to Survive TV show is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila.

The game is described as a social experiment in primitive survivalism with a competitive twist. The competitors are experienced survivalists as well as former contestants of shows like Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, Alone, Called To The Wild, and Naked and Afraid.

Each person’s goal is to survive 25 days on a remote tropical island while combating brutal conditions and the other contestants. In one of the most intense survival of the fittest competitions ever televised, the competitors battle one another for essential tools and resources in the fight to survive.

At the end of 25 days, the surviving contestants will split a $100,000 prize. If only one person remains, that person will win $250,000.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Fight to Survive TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW and The Roku Channel?