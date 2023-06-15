Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three — Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A science-fiction drama series streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV show is a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to the original Star Trek TV series. It stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun, with Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. The story follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy prior to Captain James T. Kirk’s (Wesley) legendary tenure in command. Serving under Pike are First Officer Una Chin-Riley aka Number One (Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Peck), Doctor M’Benga (Olusanmokun), Nurse Christine Chapel (Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Gooding), Helmsman Lt. Erica Ortegas (Navia), and Pelia (Kane), the no-nonsense engineer.

In season two, the crew embarks on personal journeys that test their resolve and redefine their destinies.





Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder about the immediate future of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV series. The show was renewed for a third season ahead of the second season’s premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cancellation or renewal news.



