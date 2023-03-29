Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three Renewal and Season Two Premiere Date Revealed by Paramount+

The future is bright for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount+ has given the series another early renewal. Season three has been ordered ahead of this summer’s second season premiere.

A sci-fi series, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV show is a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to the original Star Trek TV series. It stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak. The story follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy prior to Captain James T. Kirk’s time in command. Serving under Pike are First Officer Una Chin-Riley aka Number One (Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Peck), Doctor M’Benga (Olusanmokun), Nurse Christine Chapel (Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Gooding), Helmsman Lt. Erica Ortegas (Navia), and Hemmer (Horak), an Aenar engineer.

The first season of 10 episodes finished airing last July. Season two will launch on Thursday, June 15th and there will be 10 episodes once again. The streamer hasn’t announced much about the second season but has revealed that Carol Kane has joined the cast in a recurring role as Pelia. She’s a highly educated and intelligent engineer who suffers no fools and solves problems calmly and brusquely.

