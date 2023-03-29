Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Five; Animated Paramount+ Series Gets Early Renewal

It’s a good day for the ensigns of the USS Cerritos. Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed for a fifth season. The fourth season premieres on Paramount+ in later summer.

An animated sci-fi series, the Star Trek: Lower Decks TV show stars the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. The show focuses on the support crew that serves on one of Starfleet’s least significant ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380. Ensigns include irreverent Beckett Mariner (Newsome), rule-following Brad Boimler (Quaid), medical assistant D’Vana Tendi (Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Cordero), who’s adjusting to a cyborg implant. They must keep up with their duties and social lives, often while numerous sci-fi anomalies rocking the ship.

In the upcoming fourth season, an unknown force destroys starships and threatens galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the USS Cerritos isn’t significant enough for stuff like that. Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple of caves — all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

A unique crossover with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on the way, featuring both live-action and animation. Lower Decks’ Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) will join the USS Enterprise. Trek vet Jonathan Frakes will direct. Strange New Worlds has received an early third-season renewal.

A specific summer premiere date for season four of Lower Decks will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching the fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks this summer? Are you glad the Paramount+ series has already been renewed for a fifth season?

