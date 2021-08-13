Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will this crew go where no one has gone before in the second season of the Star Trek: Lower Decks TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Star Trek: Lower Decks is cancelled or renewed for season three. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks here.

A Paramount+ animated sci-fi comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks stars the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. The show focuses on the support crew that serves on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2380. Ensigns include irreverent Beckett Mariner (Newsome), rule-following Brad Boimler (Quaid), medical assistant D’Vana Tendi (Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Cordero), who’s adjusting to a cyborg implant. They have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. Season two follows the support crew as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions.





