Network: CBS All Access

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 6, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

TV show description:

An animated sci-fi comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks is the latest TV show in the franchise based on the original Star Trek series created by Gene Roddenberry.

The series focuses on the support crew that serves on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2380. Ensigns include irreverent Beckett Mariner (Newsome), rule-following Brad Boimler (Quaid), medical assistant D’Vana Tendi (Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Cordero), who’s adjusting to a cyborg implant. They have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The bridge crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Captain Carol Freeman (Lewis), First officer Jack Ransom (O’Connell), Bajoran Lieutenant Shaxs (Tatasciore), and Doctor T’Ana (Vigman).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Star Trek: Lower Decks TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?