Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Three Set for FOX Reality Series

FOX is ready to put more celebrities through some incredibly physical challenges. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has been renewed for a third season on the network. The second season of eight episodes finished airing in November.

A physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In season two, 14 household names face the harsh reality of winter warfare training in the mountains of New Zealand, where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks feel like torture. They face the ice breaker drill, where they are submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak and an emergency escape from a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Jovon Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The participants in season two are Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, and Nick Viall.

Airing on Monday nights last fall, the second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.27 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 30% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Season three will air on Thursday nights this fall. A premiere date and list of participants will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Have you liked watching the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show on FOX? Are you looking forward to seeing the third season?

