Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season One Ratings



If you exclude The Masked Singer and the Gordon Ramsay shows, FOX doesn’t have many reality shows on the schedule. Could the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test series be the next ratings success story for the network? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In the series, 16 household names are dropped in the desert, with each intent on surviving some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. The contestants quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam – as they try to survive demanding training exercises. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The participants are Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Special Forces TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?