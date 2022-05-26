MasterChef: Season 12 Ratings

Gordon Ramsay and his shows have a long and successful history on FOX and MasterChef is no exception. However, the series has been around for more than a decade and the network has been introducing new cooking competitions. Could this one be ready for a break? Will MasterChef be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning Chef Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 12 brings together 20 memorable and talented all-star contestants — including two MasterChef Junior veterans now competing as adults. They all get a second chance to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to date, all while being held to the highest standards in the series’ history. The contestants will face the challenge of feeding hungry members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown USA (Norco, CA) to feed cowboys, and compete in the fan-favorite restaurant takeover challenge at Wolfgang Puck’s “Spago.” Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MasterChef title, the $250,000 grand prize, and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 11 of MasterChef on FOX averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.51 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



