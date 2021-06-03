MasterChef: Season 11 Ratings

Gordon Ramsay and cooking competitions have been a big part of the FOX schedule for a long time but nothing lasts forever. This time around, MasterChef is trying a new twist and has invited culinary legends to be part of the fun. Will these famous faces help to boost the ratings? Will MasterChef be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning Chef Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as they judge the work of culinary competitors alongside iconic kitchen legends like Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton, and Morimoto. For the first time, only 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four legends with all new challenges, including the toughest yet — a head-to-head battle with Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the Masterchef title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete Viking kitchen, and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 10 of MasterChef on FOX averaged a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



