Bedrock: FOX Cancels Development for Adult Sequel to The Flintstones

FOX will not be taking viewers back to Bedrock after all. The network has cancelled its plans for an adult animated sequel to The Flintstones. The network could revisit its plans at a later date, per TV Line.

FOX first announced its plans for Bedrock in April 2021 with Elizabeth Banks starring as the voice of a twenty-something Pebbles Flintstone, ready to start her own career just as dad Fred is heading into retirement. Stephen Root (Fred), Amy Sedaris (Wilma), Nicole Byer (Betty), Joe Lo Truglio (Barney), and Manny Jacinto (Bamm-Bamm) were added to the cast in March 2023.

The synopsis for the show is as follows:

“As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.”

What do you think? Were you excited to return to the world of The Flintstones? Did you want to see Bedrock, or are you okay with the series not moving forward?