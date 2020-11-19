Arrested Development: No Season Six for Netflix Comedy Says David Cross

No more development for the Bluths. Star David Cross recently confirmed there will be no season six for Arrested Development, reports the Daily Beast.

The comedy series, which follows the ups and downs of the wealthy Bluth family, originally premiered on FOX in 2003. The series was cancelled after three seasons but Netflix released a fourth season in 2013 and a fifth in 2018. The cast includes Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Cross, Portia de Rossi, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, and Jeffrey Tambor.

During a recent episode of The Last Laugh podcast, star David Cross was asked if there will ever be more episodes of Arrested Development. To which, he responded “It’s over.”

Cross further explained that tensions on set would make a sixth season difficult, saying:

I think it’s all the things that led up to those kinds of things becoming an issue on set,” Cross says, carefully. “It was a difficult process for everybody—exceptionally difficult if you’re older. And it was, you know, not good. It wasn’t good for the actors, that’s for sure. We didn’t know what we were supposed to do, things weren’t making sense to us,” he says. “And we were doing reshoots on things because somebody thought of a joke, you know, three weeks later, so we had to reshoot something for a story thing that we had no concept of what was happening.”

