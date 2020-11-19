The Rookie, Mixed-ish, Call Your Mother: ABC Sets Early 2021 Premiere Dates

The alphabet network has released the 2020-21 season premiere dates for returning series The Rookie (season three, Jan. 3rd) and Mixed-ish (season two, Jan. 26th), as well as new comedy series Call Your Mother (Jan. 13th).

In addition, ABC has revealed the 2021 return dates for current series American Housewife, Big Sky, Black-ish, The Conners, For Life, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, and Station 19. These shows will be taking breaks for the holidays in December.

Here’s the ABC press release:

ABC ANNOUNCES EARLY 2021 SCRIPTED SERIES PREMIERE DATES

NEW SERIES ‘CALL YOUR MOTHER’ STARRING KYRA SEDGWICK JOINS WEDNESDAY COMEDY BLOCK ON JAN. 13

‘THE ROOKIE’ AND ‘MIXED-ISH’ RETURN FOR NEW SEASONS ON JAN. 3 AND JAN. 26, RESPECTIVELY

TUESDAY NIGHT LINEUP ADDS ‘BLACK-ISH’ BEGINNING JAN. 26

ABC, this season’s No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 (1.0/6) and in Total Viewers (5.2 million), today announced early 2021 premiere dates for new and returning scripted series, including the debut of the empty-nester comedy series “Call Your Mother,” from creator Kari Lizer (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”).

The new year will kick off with an all-new season of “The Rookie” on SUNDAY, JAN 3. Last season, “The Rookie” finished as Sunday’s No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49.

The network’s Wednesday night comedy block will see the addition of the new series “Call Your Mother” as “black-ish” returns to Tuesday nights. Starring Kyra Sedgwick in her multicamera comedy debut, the series is set to premiere WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13, alongside midseason returns of “The Goldbergs,” “American Housewife” and “The Conners.”

On TUESDAY, JAN. 26, “black-ish” returns, followed by the sophomore season premiere of “mixed-ish” and the continuation of the David E. Kelley drama “Big Sky.”

“The Good Doctor” returns from a holiday break on MONDAY, JAN. 11, followed by “For Life” on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20, and the continuation of “Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “A Million Little Things” on THURSDAY, MARCH 4.

Alternative series premiere dates were previously announced. Additional midseason premiere dates will be shared at a later time.

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “The Rookie” (season premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “The Good Doctor”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. – “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. – “American Housewife”

9:00-9:30 p.m. – “The Conners”

9:30-10:00 p.m. – “Call Your Mother” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “For Life”

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

9:00-9:30 p.m. – “black-ish” (new day and time)

9:30-10:00 p.m. – “mixed-ish” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Big Sky”

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Station 19”

9:00-10:01 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01-11:00 p.m. – “A Million Little Things”

“THE ROOKIE” (SEASON 3) – SUNDAY, JAN. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

Last season, “The Rookie” more than doubled its new Sunday 10 p.m. time period for ABC in Total Viewers (+114%) and improved the time slot by 50% among Adults 18-49, marking ABC’s most-watched series in the hour in nine years—since the 2010-2011 season. The series finished last season as Sunday’s No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49 and ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in the Sunday 10 p.m. hour in Adults 18-49.

“CALL YOUR MOTHER” (SERIES PREMIERE) – WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13 (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

“MIXED-ISH” (SEASON 2) – TUESDAY, JAN. 26 (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

From the creators of “black-ish,” season two of “mixed-ish” will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can’t decide where they belong.