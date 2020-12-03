The Rookie: Season Three; Brandon Routh Joins ABC TV Series for 2021

Brandon Routh has landed on his feet after leaving DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The actor starred in that series for five seasons, but he left during season five. He will now join The Rookie for a possible season-long recurring role. His first appearance will be during the second episode of season three. The series follows cops in Los Angeles. Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter star in the drama.

Deadline revealed the following about Routh’s role on The Rookie:

“First appearing in Episode 2 of the show’s upcoming third season, Routh will play Doug Stanton, an eleven-year veteran of the LAPD, whose views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station. He has currently been booked for four episodes, with a possibility for more.”

The Rookie returns to ABC on January 3.

