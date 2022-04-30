DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Network: The CW
Episodes: 110 (hour)
Seasons: Seven
TV show dates: January 21, 2016 — March 2, 2022
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Ciara Renée, Falk Hentschel, Amy Pemberton, Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Matt Letscher, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Keiynan Lonsdale, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Ramona Young, Courtney Ford, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez.
TV show description:
This science-fiction action series is a spin-off of The Flash and Arrow TV series and features additional characters first seen in DC Comics comic books.
Villainous Vandal Savage (Casper Crump) has been manipulating world leaders for 4,000 years in an attempt to rule the world. In the year 2166, he’s on the verge of his final victory — the utter destruction of humanity and time itself.
As the world crumbles, roguish Time Master Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) takes matters into his own hands. He travels 150 years into the past to assemble a carefully selected team of heroes and rogues. Hunter chooses what seems like an ill-matched group.
Billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) created an exo-suit with the power to shrink him to a tiny size and he becomes the hero known as The Atom
Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) is the White Canary, a trained assassin. Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and auto-mechanic Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh) fuse together to form the meta-human Firestorm.
Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) and his partner Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) are better known as known as Captain Cold and Heat Wave, a pair of career criminals.
And finally, there’s Kendra Saunders (Ciara Renée) and Carter Hall (Falk Hentschel), who are really Hawkgirl and Hawkman. They are two souls who have been reincarnated many times, and who possess the ability to fly. They also have a spiritual connection to Vandal Savage.
Convinced by Hunter that they’ll one day be known as “legends” if they join him to defeat Savage, the group travels back and forth through time to try to stop Savage’s evil plans from being set into motion.
Meanwhile, Hunter struggles to keep to his duty as a Time Master and avoid irreparable damage to the timeline of history. The fate of the world is in the hands of this unlikely team, and the battle to save Earth will be legendary.
Episode #110 — Knocked Down, Knocked Up
The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman.) Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Macallan) because she doesn’t know how she will react.
First aired: March 2, 2022.
