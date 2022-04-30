Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Cancelled; No Season Eight for CW Superhero Series (Reactions)

by Trevor Kimball,

DC's Legends of Tomorrow TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 8?

(Photo: The CW)

The adventures for the Waverider crew have come to an end. The CW has cancelled DC’s Legends of Tomorrow so we won’t be seeing an eighth season. Season seven finished airing early last month.

A superhero comedy-drama series, the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, and Amy Pemberton. The series follows a motley group of heroes and villains as they have misadventures across time and space in their stolen Waverider time-ship. In season seven, after saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Macallan) think they and their crew can finally go home and relax. Unfortunately, their time travel ship gets blown up by a second Waverider, leaving the Legends trapped in 1925.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the seventh season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 528,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 11% in the demo and up by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was a middle-of-the-road performer when ranked against The CW’s other scripted shows this season.  In the live+7 day ratings, Legends drew a 0.18 demo and 854,000 viewers, picking up 98% and 62% more viewers in those categories, respectively.

The cancellation news comes as Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are looking to sell the network.  There’s been speculation that CW would not be renewing as many shows as it has in the past few years. Batwoman was cancelled earlier today and additional cancellations are likely on the way.

Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu announced the Legends cancellation on Twitter and members of the cast and crew later shared their reactions to the news.


https://twitter.com/LoTWritersRoom/status/1520195378124976128


https://twitter.com/talaashe/status/1520250077356302336


https://twitter.com/thelaurenfields/status/1520199197982556160

What do you think? Have you kept up with the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show on The CW? Are you sorry to hear that the show’s not been renewed for season eight?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Cliph

And again, another fantastic show cancelled without notice so the series could be finished. Ugh, and the networks wonder why no one is watching….

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x