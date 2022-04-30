DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Cancelled; No Season Eight for CW Superhero Series (Reactions)

The adventures for the Waverider crew have come to an end. The CW has cancelled DC’s Legends of Tomorrow so we won’t be seeing an eighth season. Season seven finished airing early last month.

A superhero comedy-drama series, the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, and Amy Pemberton. The series follows a motley group of heroes and villains as they have misadventures across time and space in their stolen Waverider time-ship. In season seven, after saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Macallan) think they and their crew can finally go home and relax. Unfortunately, their time travel ship gets blown up by a second Waverider, leaving the Legends trapped in 1925.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the seventh season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 528,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 11% in the demo and up by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was a middle-of-the-road performer when ranked against The CW’s other scripted shows this season. In the live+7 day ratings, Legends drew a 0.18 demo and 854,000 viewers, picking up 98% and 62% more viewers in those categories, respectively.

The cancellation news comes as Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are looking to sell the network. There’s been speculation that CW would not be renewing as many shows as it has in the past few years. Batwoman was cancelled earlier today and additional cancellations are likely on the way.

Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu announced the Legends cancellation on Twitter and members of the cast and crew later shared their reactions to the news.

Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider. ❤️ — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) April 30, 2022



https://twitter.com/LoTWritersRoom/status/1520195378124976128

After 7 seasons, our journey has come to an end. I’m at a loss for words, so I’ll just post the last image ever to be filmed on the Waverider. Seems fitting. #legendsoftomorrow pic.twitter.com/1Iu9bArMU3 — Kevin Mock (@kevmock) April 30, 2022

Oh no Great cast and crew. a damn shame. https://t.co/bbZP1z6LDp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) April 30, 2022

I also got surprising opportunities out of it. I got to write for DC Comics. I got to run our writers room Twitter and turn it into the shitposting monstrosity it is today. And I got to engage with thousands of amazing fans from all over the world. What a privilege! — Dan Park 박정훈 (@damnparka) April 30, 2022

I'm gonna miss this show something fierce. We had so many more stories to tell and I can only hope we'll one day find a way to tell them. But for now, all I can say is: thank you, Legends of Tomorrow ♥️ — Dan Park 박정훈 (@damnparka) April 30, 2022

Gutted to not have a proper goodbye with the Legends family, but grateful for the time we had together. Good reminder that we’re not promised anything. (2/4) — Tala Ashe (@talaashe) April 30, 2022



https://twitter.com/talaashe/status/1520250077356302336

I am BEREFT. But I’m also so so grateful and happy I got to be apart of something so special. The most perfect show made by the most perfect people from start to finish. We really had something special. https://t.co/jHtLfMqPzg — Emily F. Cheever #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow (@emilyfcheever) April 30, 2022

Thanks to the cast & crew for making this newbie feel welcome on the Waverider. And thanks to our amazing fans for all their love & support! #LegendsNeverDie 2/2 — Mercedes M. Valle (@mercedesmvalle) April 30, 2022



https://twitter.com/thelaurenfields/status/1520199197982556160

What do you think? Have you kept up with the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show on The CW? Are you sorry to hear that the show’s not been renewed for season eight?

