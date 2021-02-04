DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Seven; Early 2021-22 Renewal for CW Superhero Series

The Legends better keep the Waverider gassed up and ready to go. The CW has renewed the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV series for a seventh year, which will air as part of the 2021-22 television season (September 2021 through August 2022).

The sixth season will air at some point during the current 2020-21 season. According to a now-deleted Instagram post from Dominic Purcell, there will be 14 episodes. Filming reportedly began in October and is expected to finish in May. Given the uncertainty of the current pandemic, it’s conceivable that the cast and crew may keep working and bank some season seven episodes.

Season six of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Purcell, Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, Nick Zano, and Matt Ryan. Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekhman have been promoted to the main cast and Lisseth Chavez has joined the team. In season six, Nic Bishop will guest, Raffi Barsoumian and Aliyah O’Brien are set to recur, and Arrow’s David Ramsey is set to appear in a mystery role.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show? Are you looking forward to seasons six and season seven?