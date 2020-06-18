DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Six; Shayan Sobhian Upped to CW Series Regular

Zari’s little brother is not going anywhere. Shayan Sobhian has had his status on the superhero series upped to series regular, per Deadline. He appeared as a recurring member during season five after first appearing in the season four finale.

Season five of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow ended earlier this month. The series will return to The CW next year at mid-season. The rest of the cast includes Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann.

