DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Five Viewer Votes

DC's Legends of Tomorrow TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 6?

Is fame all it’s cracked up to be in the fifth season of the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is cancelled or renewed for season six (it’s been renewed). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow here.

A CW superhero series, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann. In the fifth season, the Legends have become famous and invite a documentary crew onboard the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problems might be tougher to fix than they thought.

What do you think? Which season five episodes of the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow should have been cancelled instead of renewed for a sixth season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Legends of Tomorrow is so good! Love that they added Matt Ryan as Constantine for a darker element to the show.

Sorry to see arrow go love the DC’s Legends of tomorrow supergirl flash great shows

