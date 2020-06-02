Vulture Watch

A Netflix family comedy, Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao, Juan Pablo di Pace, Scott Weinger, Adam Hagenbuch, Dashiell Messitt, and Fox Messitt. John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Bob Saget recur. A sequel to Full House, which ran for eight seasons and 192 episodes on ABC, this family sitcom centers on widowed mother and veterinarian, D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Bure) and her three sons; her sister, Stephanie Tanner (Sweetin); and longtime friend Kimmy Gibbler (Barber) and her daughter. In season five, Steph and boyfriend Jimmy bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. Thankfully, they have a houseful of hands to help.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Fuller House has ended so, there won’t be a sixth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We already know that the series is ending so there won’t be a sixth season. I’ll keep an eye out for breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fuller House cancellation or renewal news.



