Network: Netflix

Episodes: 75 (half-hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: February 26, 2016 — June 2, 2020

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, and Dashiell and Fox Messitt.

TV show description:

Set in San Francisco, this family sitcom is a follow-up to the Full House sitcom which ran for eight seasons and 192 episodes on ABC.

D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) is a recently widowed veterinarian and mother to three young sons — 13-year-old Jackson (Michael Campion), 7-year-old Max (Elias Harger), and infant Tommy Junior (Dashiell and Fox Messitt). DJ’s husband, Tommy Fuller, died as a firefighter. A single working mom, DJ’s feeling overwhelmed and scared about what lies ahead.

Her father, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), is set to move to Los Angeles with his wife Teri (Eva LaRue), brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and Jesse’s wife, Rebecca (Lori Loughlin). Danny and Rebecca are set to host a morning program called Wake Up USA while Jesse will be composing music for General Hospital. Jesse and Becky’s grown twin sons, Nicky and Alex (Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit) are in college and plan to open a fish taco truck together.

Danny had planned to sell the family house but instead decides to let DJ and her family live there.

“Uncle” Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) works and lives in Las Vegas as a comedian. Youngest Tanner sister Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the original series) now owns a fashion empire in New York.

Sister Stephanie Tanner has been working as a travelling disc jockey in London but decides to move back into her old home in San Francisco, to help her sister raise her kids.

DJ’s wacky childhood friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), is now a party planner and is the divorced mother of a 13-year-old daughter named Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas). Kimmy also decides to move in to help DJ raise her boys and the Tanner sisters reluctantly agree.

DJ’s former boyfriend, Steve Hale (Scott Weinger), is now divorced and hopes to rekindle his relationship with her. Her fellow vet Matt Harmon (John Brotherton) is very interested in her as well.

Series Finale:

Episode #75

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: June 2, 2020.

