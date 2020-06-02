Menu

Fuller House: Lori Loughlin’s Absence Addressed in Netflix Series Finale

by Jessica Pena,

Fuller House TV show on Netflix: season 4 (canceled or renewed for season 5?)

What happened to Aunt Becky? The Netflix series finale of Fuller House addressed the absence of star Lori Loughlin, The Wrap reports.

A sequel series to Full House, the family sitcom follows an adult D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) as she moves back into her childhood home with younger sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), and her three sons. The cast also includes Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, and Scott Weinger.

Loughlin, of course, plays Aunt Becky on Fuller HouseHowever, the actress was unable to appear in the Netflix series finale because of her involvement in a highly publicized college admissions scandal. So how did the TV show deal with Loughlin’s absence?

Uncle Jesse says Aunt Becky is “in Nebraska helping out her mother.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fuller House? Were you satisfied with the finale?


Rob
Rob

“Well kids, Aunt Becky isn’t here because she is in jail”

June 2, 2020 8:10 pm
Evan J Mort
Evan J Mort

Ms Loughlin projected that good girl next door image but in real life is just the opposite! If she had come clean at the beginning (like the classy Felicity Hoffman), people would’ve accepted her mistake & she could’ve moved on & continued working down the road. Not on the projects she was fired from though. She made it so hard on herself & her family!

June 2, 2020 8:05 pm
