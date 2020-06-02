Fuller House: Lori Loughlin’s Absence Addressed in Netflix Series Finale

What happened to Aunt Becky? The Netflix series finale of Fuller House addressed the absence of star Lori Loughlin, The Wrap reports.

A sequel series to Full House, the family sitcom follows an adult D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) as she moves back into her childhood home with younger sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), and her three sons. The cast also includes Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, and Scott Weinger.

Loughlin, of course, plays Aunt Becky on Fuller House. However, the actress was unable to appear in the Netflix series finale because of her involvement in a highly publicized college admissions scandal. So how did the TV show deal with Loughlin’s absence?

Uncle Jesse says Aunt Becky is “in Nebraska helping out her mother.”

