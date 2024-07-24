Bridgerton: Season Four Storyline Revealed for Popular Netflix Series

The focus of season four of Bridgerton has been revealed. Viewers will finally see someone capture Benedict’s heart during the upcoming season of the Netflix series. The upcoming storyline was revealed in a newly released video.

The popular Netflix series is set in alternate history of Regency London where King George III established racial equality.

Netflix shared the following about Bridgerton season four:

Netflix and Shondaland announce season 4 will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson). ABOUT BRIDGERTON SEASON 4: The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down.” That is until an enchanting woman dubbed the Lady in Silver captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Colin (Luke Newton) must be proud. Luke Thompson said the following about the focus being on his character next season, per TUDUM: “Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself.” Shonda Rhimes also said, “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way. He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

Showrunner Jess Brownell is “very excited” to glide into Benedict’s upcoming love story after following his growth for three seasons. “It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down… He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode.”

Bridgerton viewers will have a bit of a wait for season four, though. Work has only just begun on season four of the Netflix series. A premiere date for the eight episodes will be announced later.

The video announcement from Netflix is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Benedict’s love story on Bridgerton next season? Do you enjoy this popular Netflix series?