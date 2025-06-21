Outer Banks: Season Five; Netflix Releases Photos as Production on Final Episodes Begins

Production has begun for the final season of Outer Banks. The cast is back at work as summer begins filming the final episodes of the series. Season five is set to arrive in 2026.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss are returning for the final season of the Netflix series, which follows life in a North Carolina town divided between the wealthy seasonal residents and the poor locals.

Creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke said the following about the series to Tudum:

“We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues. Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it’s going to be a wild ride…”

The premiere date for season five of Outer Banks will be announced later. Spin-offs of the series are planned.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?