Jimmy Kimmel Live: ABC Announces Summer Guest Hosts for Late Night Series

Jimmy Kimmel may be taking time off this summer, but Jimmy Kimmel Live is not. ABC announced those taking over hosting duties for the series this summer, and they are Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Jelly Roll, Diego Luna (above), and Kumail Nanjiani.

ABC revealed more about the summer line-up of hosts in a press release.

This summer, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" will welcome a dynamic lineup of celebrities and comedians to guest host the show starting Monday, June 23. Fan favorite Diego Luna will kick off the summer as guest host the week of June 23. Diego Luna's guests next week will include Patton Oswalt, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, Adria Arjona, Tiffany Haddish, Alan Tudyk, Ariela Barer, Heidi Klum and Dolores Huerta, with musical performances by NEZZA, Hermanos Gutiérrez, and Good Charlotte.

A video showcasing the summer lineup is available below.

What do you think? Do you plan to keep watching Jimmy Kimmel Live this summer?