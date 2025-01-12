Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, SWAT, Hacks: Production of Numerous Shows Shut Down Due to Fires

Fires have hit the city of Los Angeles, halting the production of several television shows. Film studios have shut down due to the smoke and the fires close to their locations.

According to Deadline, these shows include Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, SWAT, Hacks, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Doctor Odyssey, Abbott Elementary, All American, and The Pitt. It is unknown when production will resume for these shows.

As for Hacks, a home used since season two of the comedy series has burned down in the Eaton Fire. According to Deadline, Scott Kradolfer, Hacks‘ Key Assistant Locations Manager, said the following about the home:

“It has been a reoccurring location. We had shot already earlier in the season; it was one of the first locations up for Season 4. Thankfully, we were able to go at the start of the season, but it was left up in the air whether or not we would see the character of Deborah Vance under that roof again. We filmed on the street, in the front courtyard, we filmed throughout the house and a lot in the backyard as well; I got to know the property very well. The most unique feature — whether you love it or hate it — was the color, the architecture was that kind of pink Spanish colonial revival. Some people would think it was an eyesore, but I thought it had natural beauty to it. And a lot of, a lot of great history. It’s devastating, because there’s a lot of history up there.”

