Buried in the Backyard: Season Six of Oxygen True Crime Series Debuts in July

Buried in the Backyard has a return date for its sixth season. The true crime series will return with brand new episodes in July. The series tells stories of ordinary people who fall victim to horrific crimes.

Oxygen shared the following about the series’ return:

“Oxygen True Crime, the home for high-quality crime programming, will debut the sixth season of “Buried in the Backyard” on Saturday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere.

“Buried in the Backyard” unearths the tragic stories of ordinary people fallen prey to unthinkable crimes – dark deeds left hidden and concealed by the perpetrator, hoping to never to be discovered. This season explores the complex investigations of unsuspecting victims who’ve crossed paths with a killer, delving into the disturbed minds who would stop at nothing to bury the truth. From the bleak silence of snow-covered ground to the searing isolation of sun-scorched sand, from the lightless depths of the woods to the quiet menace of the average backyard, these are the places where the darkest crimes occur, hidden just beneath the surface.

“Buried in the Backyard” is produced by Renegade 83, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Bob Kusbit, and Billie Speer serving as executive producers. Bobby Munster will co-executive produce.

COMING UP THIS SEASON

The series dives into new themed episodes, including “Buried in the Backyard,” “Buried in the Woods,” “Buried in the Sand” and “Buried in the Snow,” each uncovering secrets long hidden beneath the surface.

In the season premiere, an idyllic North Carolina town makes international press with a double murder involving a victim who was once accused of assassinating Sweden’s prime minister.

A 21-year-old goes missing during the height of the pandemic as LAPD detectives unravel a mystery hidden in a deleted security video to solve a murder.

The disappearance of a beloved Michigan mom leads investigators to uncover that she was the target of a dark satanic ritual.

A successful Phoenix realtor vanishes in the desert, prompting investigators to uncover a killer targeting real estate agents and race to stop him before he strikes again.

When a 20-year-old artist is discovered dead in a suitcase across state lines, detectives must uncover the dark truth behind an obsessive lover’s deadly actions.”