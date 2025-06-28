The Faithful: FOX Announces Premiere Date for Series About Brave Women of the Bible

The Faithful has its arrival date on FOX set. The series, which tells the stories of brave women from the Bible, will premiere in March.

FOX shared the following about the series:

“FOX Entertainment has announced the rollout for its highly anticipated Biblical event series, The Faithful, debuting Sunday, March 22 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on FOX and airing in three, two-hour installments leading into the finale on Easter Sunday, April 5. The series, which begins production this summer in Rome and Matera, Italy, will air throughout the Easter and Passover seasonon FOX and the next day on Hulu.

This landmark drama series is based on the best-selling book of all time, the Bible, and showcases a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today. Dimensional, dramatic, intimate, even surprising, The Faithful is about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation, and finding faith.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, The Faithfulcomes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. Under her first-look broadcast direct deal with FOX, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) serves as executive producer along with Julie Weitz (Game of Silence) and Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row, The 4400), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.

Episodes of The Faithful will be told through the lens of five of The Old Testament’s most legendary women: Sarah and her servant Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel.

The Faithful unfolds through the interwoven stories of five legendary women of the Bible’s Old Testament whose lives were marked by quests for independence, deep-seeded desires and the desperate need for something far greater than they have ever known. Sarah, desperate for a child, takes an impassioned and complicated step through Hagar that forever alters her family’s path before experiencing an unexpected miracle late in life. Rebekah, intent on securing her favored child’s destiny, intervenes in her sons’ lives, setting into motion a legacy of sibling rivalry and division. And once inseparable sisters, Leah and Rachel become rivals in love and motherhood, building a fractured but foundational family whose descendants will carry the weight of history. Through longing, sacrifice, and perseverance, these women leave an enduring imprint on a story much bigger than their own.”