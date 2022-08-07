Welcome to Flatch: Season Two; Jaime Pressly (Mom) Joins FOX Comedy Series

Welcome to Flatch is adding to its cast for a second season. Jaime Pressly (Mom) will appear as “Barb Flatch, a Realtor who returns to her hometown after a bad divorce.”

FOX revealed the following about her character description, per Variety:

“She believes in second chances and wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time.”

Starring Seann William Scott, Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, Aya Cash, and Justin Linvill, the series follows the residents of a small town.

Welcome to Flatch returns to FOX on September 29.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Jaime Pressly on this FOX comedy?