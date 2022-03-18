Welcome to Flatch: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Welcome to Flatch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Welcome to Flatch, season two.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Welcome to Flatch TV show stars Seann William Scott, Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, Aya Cash, and Justin Linville. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives, dreams, and concerns of residents in a small American town, they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch. The community is made up of many eccentric personalities that include Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Scott), Kelly Mallet (Holmes), Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley), Nadine Garcia-Parney (Ortega), Mandy Matthews (Smith), Cheryl Peterson (Cash), and Mickey St. Jean (Linville). It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay — if there was a decent motel, which there is not.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Welcome to Flatch averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.04 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Welcome to Flatch stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 19, 2022, Welcome to Flatch has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Welcome to Flatch for season two? The network’s live-action comedies haven’t been performing well and it doesn’t look like this one will be any different. At this point, I suspect it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Welcome to Flatch cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Welcome to Flatch TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?