Vulture Watch

Will viewers get excited about watching an ordinary teen? Has the Duncanville TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Duncanville, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Duncanville stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski. It’s an animated family comedy series that centers around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Duncanville averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers. Find out how Duncanville stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Duncanville has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Duncanville for season two? Based on the ratings and past experiences, I’m leaning toward a cancellation. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Duncanville cancellation or renewal news.



Duncanville Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Duncanville‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Duncanville TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?