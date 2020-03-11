Menu

Duncanville: Season Two? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Duncanville TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Duncanville TV show on FOXWill viewers get excited about watching an ordinary teen? Has the Duncanville TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Duncanville, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Duncanville stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski. It’s an animated family comedy series that centers around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski).
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Duncanville averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers. Find out how Duncanville stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, Duncanville has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Duncanville for season two? Based on the ratings and past experiences, I’m leaning toward a cancellation. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Duncanville cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Duncanville TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Rose
Rose

Never heard of it… & I don’t watch cartoons at all.

February 20, 2020 9:17 am
