Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Duncanville: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Duncanville TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

© 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.

What will Duncan learn in the first season of the Duncanville TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Duncanville is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Duncanville here.

A FOX animated family comedy, Duncanville stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski. It’s a series that centers around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski).

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Duncanville TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Duncanville should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Patti RameyDana Raley Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Patti Ramey
Reader
Patti Ramey

It was pretty funny! See if it keeps up….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 18, 2020 9:45 am
Dana Raley
Reader
Dana Raley

It was really funny….. I hope it will make it to it’s second season

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 7:55 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz