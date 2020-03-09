

Would you say that the 10th season of FOX’s Bob’s Burgers TV show is “well done”? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bob’s Burgers is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of Bob’s Burgers here.

A FOX animated family comedy series, Bob’s Burgers stars voice actors H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates Bob’s Burgers, a hamburger restaurant, with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child, Gene (Mirman) is whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy. Mischevious and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is their youngest. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.





What do you think? Which season 10 episodes of the Bob’s Burgers TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Bob’s Burgers on FOX should be cancelled or renewed for an 11th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.