Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Ratings

There’s no need to worry about the Bob’s Burgers TV show being cancelled anytime soon. The FOX series has already been renewed for a 12th and a 13th season. How will this series perform in the ratings this year? Will the audience grow or shrink? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, Bob’s Burgers stars the voices of actors H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates Bob’s Burgers, a hamburger restaurant, with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Bob’s Burgers on FOX averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.84 million viewers in the live + same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

