The Simpsons: Season 32 Ratings

When will Homer and his family leave Springfield and the primetime schedule? The longest-running scripted series in American primetime television, The Simpsons TV series has yet to be renewed for a 33rd season on FOX. It’s hard to imagine that this comedy will be cancelled soon but nothing lasts forever. Could it be cancelled this time around or, is it all but guaranteed to be renewed? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, The Simpsons stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Now the longest-running American sitcom, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/28 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 31 of The Simpsons on FOX averaged a 0.94 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.58 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

