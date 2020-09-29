Vulture Watch

Will Lisa and Bart ever graduate? Has The Simpsons TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 33rd season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Simpsons, season 33. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Simpsons stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Now the longest-running American sitcom, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors.



Season 32 Ratings

The 32nd season of The Simpsons averages a 1.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.44 million viewers. Compared to season 31, that’s up by 81% in the demo and up by 72% in viewership. Find out how The Simpsons stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 29, 2020, The Simpsons has not been cancelled or renewed for a 33rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Simpsons for season 33? When the series was renewed for seasons 31 and 32, the network picked up the series through episode 713. At the end of season 31, 684 installments had aired so that leaves 29 episodes left unaired. If FOX runs 22 installments for season 32 (though they could certainly air more because of the pandemic), that will leave seven episodes which can be included in the 33rd season. I’m confident the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Simpsons cancellation or renewal news.



The Simpsons Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Simpsons’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Simpsons TV show will be renewed for a 33rd season? Do you think it’s possible that this FOX series could be cancelled this TV series, instead?