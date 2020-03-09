The Simpsons: Season 31 Ratings

We don’t have to worry that The Simpsons will be cancelled since FOX has already renewed it for season 32 (2020-21). But, what will happen after that? The series now belongs to Disney and all 30 seasons will be available on the Disney+ streaming service. Could this be an indication that new seasons could air on a Disney-owned channel in the future? Stay tuned.

The Simpsons stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Now the longest-running American sitcom, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season 30 of The Simpsons on FOX averaged a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



