Power: Legacy: Starz Orders Spin-Off Series Starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora

The Power universe is expanding even further. Starz has ordered another spin-off series, Power: Legacy, which will follow Tommy and Tariq. Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey, Jr. are reprising their roles for the series.

Starz shared the following about the spin-off:

“STARZ has greenlit eight episodes of the drama series “Power: Legacy,” a fresh new chapter within the hit franchise starring Michael Rainey, Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan.

“Power: Legacy” is a co production between STARZ and Lionsgate Television, underscoring STARZ’s ongoing strategy to expand ownership of its premium original programming, strengthen its portfolio of proprietary IP and deliver long term shareholder value. Unlike previous “Power” series which were licensed, this co production model allows STARZ to participate fully in the ancillary and downstream revenue opportunities generated by this latest installment of “Power” further deepening its investment in one of the most successful and culturally impactful franchises in premium television.

Michael Rainey, Jr. and Joseph Sikora originated their roles in “Power” more than 10 years ago and went on to lead their own successful franchise spinoffs, with “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book IV: Force,” respectively. Now, they will reunite as their stories converge in this new installment of “Power.” “Power: Legacy” sees the return of Tommy Egan to New York, where he partners with Tariq St. Patrick to take the city by storm.

“Power never dies, and this chapter is our biggest yet,” said Executive Producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson. “Fans have been waiting to see Tariq and Tommy together, and now they’re taking over New York City. Bringing Joseph and Michael back together is special, they’ve turned these characters into true icons of the ‘Power’ universe.”

“The fans have spoken, and we listened,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ. “Power doesn’t die, it evolves with its audience, and for over a decade the ‘Power’ Universe has remained at the forefront of culture. We’re thrilled to reunite Joseph and Michael to deliver a new chapter that fuses the franchise’s iconic legacy with bold, boundary-pushing storytelling.”

“I’m thrilled to reunite with STARZ to bring this latest chapter of the ‘Power’ Universe to fans and especially proud to be entrusted with continuing Tommy and Tariq’s story as showrunner on ‘Power: Legacy,'” said Gary Lennon, executive producer and showrunner. “It’s going to be electrifying to see if these two men can share the city, the game and the intoxicating drug known as POWER.”

This greenlight follows the breakout third and final season of “Power Book IV: Force,” which delivered record-setting in-season growth of 57%. To date, the Season Three premiere has attracted 9 million multiplatform viewers, and the franchise has now accumulated more than 2 billion hours viewed globally across all of its series. “Power Book IV: Force” also starred Joseph Sikora, with Gary Lennon serving as executive producer and showrunner.

In the fourth and final season of “Power Book II: Ghost,” which concluded in 2024, viewers who stayed after the final credits rolled were treated to a bonus scene of a phone call that alluded to Tariq’s story continuing, which spun fans into a fervor of social media speculation as to who could be on the other end of the line. In the series finale of “Power Book IV: Force,” which aired in January 2026, Tariq made a surprise appearance, furthering fan speculation that Tommy’s story will live on beyond Chicago and the two would team up for a new chapter.

“Power: Legacy” marks the fifth spinoff in the popular “Power” series, preceded by “Power Book II: Ghost”; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the fifth and final season of which will premiere on June 12; “Power Book IV: Force,” which recently concluded its third and final season in January; and “Power: Origins,” the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy currently in production on Season One.

“Power: Legacy” is the fifth series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer based on a pilot script co-written by Lennon and Kendra Chapman Davis. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Kendra Chapman Davis (“Power Book IV: Force,” “Designated Survivor”), Joseph Sikora, and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Michael Rainey Jr. serves as producer.”