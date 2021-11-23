Power Book II: Ghost: Season Two Ratings

This sequel series hasn’t been as popular as the original Power series but it was still one of the top shows on Starz in its first season. How will Power Book II: Ghost perform in year two? Is it sure to be renewed for season three or, could it still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A crime drama, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and Paton Ashbrook. The show begins with Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.), a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams, if not for the double life he’s living. In season two, Tariq is still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

For comparisons: Season one of Power Book II: Ghost on Starz averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 575,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

