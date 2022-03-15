Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three; Starz Series Casts Three in Recurring Roles

Power Book II: Ghost is adding three to the cast for the drama’s third season. Gbenga Akinnagbe, Kyle Vincent Terry, and Caroline Chikezie will recur on the Starz series.

Starring Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and Paton Ashbrook, the series follows Tariq (Rainey Jr.) while he attends college and lives a double life.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play on the Starz series:

“Akinnagbe will play Ron Samuel Jenkins aka RSJ, a Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate empire that has firmly entrenched him among the business elite. Terry will portray Obi, a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun, but is equally comfortable in a boardroom. Chikezie is Noma, a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

A premiere date for Power Book II: Ghost season three will be announced later.

